Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86, after being treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia.

He led the Italian government four times, repeatedly bouncing back from sex scandals and corruption allegations, and becoming the longest- serving Italian prime minister since the Second World War.

His colour private and public life - including notorious sex parties, glamorous wives and girlfriends, court cases and jail terms - attracted a lot of attention at home and abroad.

Mr Berlusconi himself liked to boast he was like a good wine. He got better with age. His death leaves a "huge void", Italy's defence minister said.

Video produced by Gianluca Avagnina