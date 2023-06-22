Paris building in flames after explosion

Thirty-seven people have been injured, four of them seriously, after a large explosion in central Paris.

The blast took place in a building that housed a design school and the Catholic education system headquarters in Rue Saint-Jacques, in the fifth arrondissement of the French capital.

According to witnesses, there was a strong smell of gas before the blast.

Footage from the scene showed flames and thick black smoke coming from the scene.

