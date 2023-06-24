Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has called for a rebellion against the Russian military, claiming they started the war against Ukraine.

In an address, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Prigozhin actions were "a knife in the back of our people".

Action against "blackmail and terrorist methods will be harsh", Mr Putin said, and anti-terrorist measures have been deployed across various regions in Russia.

Video by Gem O'Reilly and Megan Fisher