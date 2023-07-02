The family of Nahel M, the 17-year-old boy killed by a police officer, has told the BBC that they do not believe the violence seen across France in recent days will bring justice for his death.

Nahel M was shot point-blank by police after failing to stop for a traffic check last Tuesday.

"We never called for hate or riots," the anonymous relative told Katya Adler, the BBC's Europe editor.

Anais, a family friend and neighbour also said that being a young black man in France's suburbs meant being subject to racism, violence and racial profiling on a daily basis.

