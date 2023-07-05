Irish state broadcaster RTÉ has been questioned over spending and governance issues at the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) media committee.

This follows recent revelations over broadcaster's finances including undisclosed payments to former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Mr Tubridy received €345,000 (£296,000) over what the broadcaster declared as his pay from 2017 to 2022.

The former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes subsequently resigned over the pay deal.

It has also emerged that payments through a barter account included €5,000 on flip-flops

But how has it got to this stage?