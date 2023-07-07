BBC probes Belarus leader on nuclear weapons

The BBC's Russia Editor has questioned Alexander Lukashenko on nuclear weapons, after Russia recently said it is moving nuclear warheads to Belarus.

During a four hour "conversation" with journalists at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Steve Rosenberg asked the leader of Belarus whether he would allow Wagner troops to attack Ukraine from their territory and whether he would really use Russian nuclear weapons.

