Does social media video show an escaped lion in Berlin?
German police say they are "currently assuming" that video circulating online is "authentic" and shows what they believe is a "big cat" that was also seen by officers.
A police spokeswoman said they received calls and a video alerting them to the wild animal at about midnight on Wednesday, and immediately began their search.
The video appears to show the animal in a heavily forested residential area of Kleinmachnow.
It's unclear where the animal came from.
