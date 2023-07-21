German police say they are "currently assuming" that video circulating online is "authentic" and shows what they believe is a "big cat" that was also seen by officers.

A police spokeswoman said they received calls and a video alerting them to the wild animal at about midnight on Wednesday, and immediately began their search.

The video appears to show the animal in a heavily forested residential area of Kleinmachnow.

It's unclear where the animal came from.

Read more on this story: Crime family member issues plea for missing lion