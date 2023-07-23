Fires have been spreading across the Greek Island of Rhodes, resulting in tourists being evacuated from a number of hotels.

In some cases, private boats have been helping the coastguard rescue people from beaches as wildfires approached.

According to one of Greece's top meteorologists, this could turn into one of the country's hottest July weekends in 50 years.

The BBC's Carl Nasman explains the situation on the island.

Video by Ian Casey

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.