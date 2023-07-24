Local residents have gathered in a beachside restaurant terrace in the Kiotari area to take shelter from the wildfires sweeping parts of the Greek island of Rhodes.

They say the fire has been burning for days and fear the situation will get worse with high winds forecast later this week.

Artemis Papavasiliou, who has been evacuated from her village, said she did not know whether her home was burning. "Send help... we don't know what to do," she said.