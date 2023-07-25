As wildfires continue to rage across Greece, the islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia have been badly affected.

Footage obtained by Greek broadcaster ERT shows a firefighting plane crashing into a hillside near the town of Karystos.

The plane was helping fight wildfires on Evia which is north of Athens.

The Greek air force said there were two airmen aboard and confirmed that two helicopters had been rushed to the scene to carry out search and rescue operations.