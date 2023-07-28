Watch: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through music by BBC Russia editor
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the BBC’s Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg has been composing a piece for the piano that charts the dramatic events unfolding around him.
In rare moments away from work in Moscow, Steve wrote music to express what he was experiencing in a country transformed by the war it started.
Here is Steve to play us, and tell us, about a composition born of the disharmony in his daily life.