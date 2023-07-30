An elephant could be seen stomping down a highway in Calabria, southern Italy on Thursday.

In video shared with the BBC, the animal appears to be heading towards a supermarket.

Local media reports say that the elephant escaped a local circus, and has since been returned.

The BBC contacted the police, but authorities avoided addressing the elephant in the room and were unable to confirm the story.

