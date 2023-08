Work has begun to remove a Soviet-era hammer and sickle emblem on Kyiv's Motherland monument.

It will be replaced by a tryzub (a three-pronged emblem of Ukraine), with the works set to be completed by Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August. The BBC's James Waterhouse visited the scene.

