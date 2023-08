An Italian police dog named Elio has thwarted a cash smuggling attempt by sniffing out over €1,075,600 (£925,000) stashed in two suitcases while on patrol at a bus station near Florence.

Authorities said the owner of the bags was a Chinese national residing in Italy, and a formal investigation has been launched.

