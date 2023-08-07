Slovenia floods 'worst-ever natural disaster'

The extreme flooding in Slovenia has caused billions of dollars worth of damage and killed at least three people, according to the country's prime minister, Robert Golob.

The devastating weather has been labelled the country's 'worst-ever natural disaster' after the Environmental Agency issued a red warning.

Rescuers are now trying to reach flooded areas and clean up the damage.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.