Over a hundred people have been displaced after the Merdovine River unexpectedly burst its banks, covering the town of Bardonecchia in thick mud.

The flood was likely triggered when heavy rain caused a mountain stream to overflow, leading to a landslide.

There were no deaths or missing people, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday.

However, the damage to the town was substantial - with 120 people displaced.

Several people also had to be rescued from a camper van, fire and rescue officials said.