Moment floodwater rips through Italian town's riverbank

More than 100 people have been displaced after the Merdovine River unexpectedly burst its banks, covering the town of Bardonecchia in thick mud.

There were no deaths or missing people, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday.

However, the damage to the town was substantial.

Several people also had to be rescued from a camper van, fire and rescue officials said.

