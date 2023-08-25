Prigozhin: Video shows plane crash in Russian village

Video shared on social media appears to show the moment that a plane crashes in a Russian village.

According to Russian authorities, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in the area.

BBC Verify has been able to confirm the location as being in the Tver region.

