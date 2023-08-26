The Rubiales World Cup kiss row... in 75 seconds

It was the kiss seen around the world.

As Spain's victorious World Cup winning women's football team went on stage to receive their medals, the head of Spanish Football kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

An image of the moment quickly circulated online and since then Luis Rubiales has faced a storm of criticism.

The player has called the kiss non-consensual while Mr Rubiales, after initially apologising, said he would not give into calls to resign from his position.

Here's the story so far.

The BBC's Sergi Forcada Freixas reports