Flooding caused by heavy rain has led to at least 10 deaths in Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece.

In Bulgaria, pictures from the Tsarevo area show fast moving floodwaters deep enough to submerge cars.

Water cascaded through the streets in Turkey's biggest city, Istanbul, washing away cars and trapping people in a local library.

And in Greece, on the island of Skiathos, strong currents also dragged away vehicles. According to local experts, the coastal port city of Volos has seen the same mount of water falling in 24 hours that it usually gets for the whole of autumn.

