Ukraine: At least 17 dead in missile attack on market

At least 17 people have been killed and at least 32 others wounded in a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka.

The city is in the country's eastern Donetsk region, near the front line.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the moment of the explosion and its graphic aftermath.

The blast happened in a busy street as people were flocking to market stalls and café terraces.

Officials in Russia have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.