Video released by rescuers shows trapped US caver Mark Dickey being hoisted through the Morca Cave in Turkey in an operation to bring him to safety.

About 150 workers worked to free the 40-year-old. He had been co-leading a team to map a new passage in the cave, when he began to suffer from gastrointestinal bleeding.

The footage was filmed over the weekend but released by the Hungarian Cave Rescue Services on Monday.