Siranush Sargsyan explains what the situation is like in Nagorno-Karabakh as thousands of refugees attempt to pass through the border.

The reporter from Stepanakert says they've been queuing for 60 hours and may not even reach the border in 24 hours.

More than 100,000 refugees have now arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the UN.

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly