Crews tackle blaze in Recycling centre
People were urged to remain indoors after a "substantial fire" broke out at a recycling site in Guernsey.

About 20 fire officers spent more than two hours bringing the fire at Guernsey Recycling in St Sampson under control.

  • 03 Aug 2018