Crews tackle blaze in Recycling centre

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire crews tackle large blaze in Guernsey recycling centre
People were urged to remain indoors after a "substantial fire" broke out at a recycling site in Guernsey.
About 20 fire officers spent more than two hours bringing the fire at Guernsey Recycling in St Sampson under control.
-
03 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-guernsey-45059521/fire-crews-tackle-large-blaze-in-guernsey-recycling-centreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window