'Amazing Gracie' allowed home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leukaemia sufferer Gracie home after chemotherapy
After months of chemotherapy treatment, this "little superhero" has finally been allowed to go home.
Gracie, eight, was diagnosed with leukaemia in January, but going into remission she is settling back in her family home.
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-guernsey-45412192/leukaemia-sufferer-gracie-home-after-chemotherapyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window