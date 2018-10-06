The bunker hunters
Guernsey's bunker hunters: Restoring WW2 history

A bunker that was buried for decades has been dug out and uncovered by a team committed to restoring Guernsey's World War Two German bunkers to their original state.

The Channel Islands were the only part of the British Isles to be occupied by German forces, and the concrete fortresses along the islands' coasts formed part of Adolf Hitler's Atlantic Wall.

