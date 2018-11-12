Media player
The RGLI: Guernsey's contribution to WW1
There was no conscription in Guernsey before 1916, but after the outbreak of World War One, pressure from islanders led to the creation of a new regiment in the British Army.
About 2,500 men from Guernsey were part of the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry during the war, with another 1,000 from elsewhere.
One in 10 were killed, and a third were either wounded or taken prisoner.
12 Nov 2018
