The most expensive fish not on the menu

Why the wrasse is the UK's most expensive fish
They are colourful and plentiful around Britain's coast, but they've never been prized for their taste.
So why are wrasse so expensive?
The answer lies in their ability to eat parasites, providing a more eco-friendly option for fish farms.
The price of the little fish has peaked at more than £50,000-per-tonne.
But there are concerns about overfishing in some areas of the UK.
14 Nov 2018
