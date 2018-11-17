Stray toe leads to 600-year-old monk
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Toe leads to 600-year-old Guernsey burial site

A toe bone sticking out of a grass bank has led to the discovery of a 600-year-old burial site.

The remains were found on Chappelle Dom Hue, a tiny island which measures just a few square meters, off the coast of Guernsey.

Archaeologists say the bones are likely to have belonged to a monk due to the direction and placement of the burial.

  • 17 Nov 2018