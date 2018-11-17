Media player
Toe leads to 600-year-old Guernsey burial site
A toe bone sticking out of a grass bank has led to the discovery of a 600-year-old burial site.
The remains were found on Chappelle Dom Hue, a tiny island which measures just a few square meters, off the coast of Guernsey.
Archaeologists say the bones are likely to have belonged to a monk due to the direction and placement of the burial.
17 Nov 2018
