Fantastic Beasts: A Guernsey connection

A take on the traditional Guernsey jumper features in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Guernsey Woollens was commissioned to make and design more than 100 sleeveless jumpers for the French Aurors - essentially the police of the wizarding world created by JK Rowling.

Video Journalist: Penny Elderfield