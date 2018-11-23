Media player
Fantastic Beasts: A Guernsey connection
A take on the traditional Guernsey jumper features in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
Guernsey Woollens was commissioned to make and design more than 100 sleeveless jumpers for the French Aurors - essentially the police of the wizarding world created by JK Rowling.
Video Journalist: Penny Elderfield
