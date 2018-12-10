Cold War flares set off
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cold War nuclear warning flares set off

Cold War flares that would have warned of immediate radioactive fallout have been set off on Guernsey's northern coast.

A police bomb disposal team has detonated more than 30 of the flares - each of which carries three charges.

Phil Martin, deputy civil protection officer for the States of Guernsey, said: "There were something like 1,500 monitoring posts built [across the British Isles] in the 50s and 60s and virtually every one of those posts would have had a device to warn the general public."

Mr Martin said there were better systems now for warning the public in the event of a nuclear emergency.

He said the island seems to have been missed when the flares - some dating back to the early 1960s - were collected.

A dummy flare - showing how one is constructed - and the outer casing of one of the Mk 1 flares are being donated to the Imperial War Museum, while other parts are being donated to museums set up in former monitoring posts.

  • 10 Dec 2018
Go to next video: WW2 bomb detonated after diving discovery