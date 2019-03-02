Programme reveals match 'stopped' by Nazis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Programme reveals football match 'stopped' by the Nazis

It was a football match that would have seen a team of Nazi forced labourers play a Guernsey club side.

But the 1943 "Continental XI" - featuring Spanish, Belgian and French workers - never played, apparently thwarted by the Nazi occupiers who brought them to the Channel Islands.

A recently-discovered matchday programme has shed new light on a relatively unknown part of Guernsey's World War Two history.

  • 02 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Lest we forget: Football's role in WW1