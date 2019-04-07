Victor Hugo's home reopens to public

Victor Hugo's home reopens
French writer Victor Hugo bought and lived at this Guernsey house during his exile, between 1856 and 1870.

Within the building, now a museum about the author, the intricate interior had fallen into disrepair but has been restored by an 18-month renovation.

He wrote some of his most celebrated works at the house, including Les Miserables and Toilers of the Sea.

