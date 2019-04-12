Video

Sark is set to become the first place in the British Isles to ban the export of live wrasse.

The colourful fish has rocketed in value since being used to clean parasites off farmed salmon in Scotland.

Overfishing concerns have led to restrictions on live fisheries across Britain. The Channel Island's total ban on exports was necessary as people looked "further afield" for wrasse, Sark's government said.

The Angling Trust, which has campaigned for the total suspension of wild-caught wrasse in the UK, supports the plans.