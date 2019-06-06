'We wanted him alive'
D-Day: Veteran Jack Rhodes recalls German sniper ordeal

On 6 June 1944, Jack Rhodes' unit was pinned down on the beaches that were stormed by 156,000 British, American and Canadian troops.

The 20-year-old had lied about his age to join the army at the outbreak of World War Two.

Five years later he was forced to spend days digging trenches while keeping his head below the Normandy dunes to avoid German snipers.

