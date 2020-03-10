Tracking eels in the English Channel
A device used to track the migratory patterns of European eels has washed up in Guernsey.

Belgian scientists from Gent University have been monitoring the movement of the eels as they head to spawning grounds in the Atlantic Ocean.

The population of the endangered eel has declined by up to 98% over the past 50 years.

