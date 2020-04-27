Guernsey’s cargo demand drops by more than a third

Media player
Coronavirus: Guernsey’s cargo drops 35% since lockdown
Cargo demand in Guernsey has dropped by 35% since lockdown started, the ferry operator has said.
After a 25% rise due to “panic-buying before lockdown was announced, Condor Ferries said demand has now “bottomed our”.
The company said it’s confident it can continue to supply the island, and increase operations when needed.
27 Apr 2020
