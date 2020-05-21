Media player
Coronavirus: Baby born in lockdown meets wider family
A baby born during Guernsey's coronavirus lockdown has met up with his wider family for the first time.
Until Saturday, Charlie's wider family had only been able to see him at a distance.
But under phase three of the island's exit from lockdown up to four households can bubble together .
This means they can visit each others' homes, but must still remain socially distance from everyone outside the four households.
This meant Charlie's grandparents, uncle and aunt and cousins could have the cuddle they've been waiting for since he was born eight weeks ago.
21 May 2020
