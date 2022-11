The shipwreck was carrying 1,000 tonnes of metal work and machinery and was hard to access due to Alderney's strong tidal range.

Dive supervisor Richard Keen, who has been diving for 55 years, said: "This is a once in a lifetime discovery."

The SS Virago left Hull in June 1882 and was heading to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel.