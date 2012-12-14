Video

A singer and mother-of-two who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer is aiming to top the UK singles chart at Christmas.

Katherine Crowe has released her version of Nat King Cole's Smile after recording the song at the Abbey Road Studios in London.

The 37-year-old who is based in the Isle of Man said: "Bar seeing my children for the first time it was the most breathtaking and magical moment of my life and I want to share it."

She is accompanied by the London Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.