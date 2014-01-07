Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isle of Man hit by high-tide flooding
Properties have been flooded and coastal paths damaged by a "severe storm surge" on the Isle of Man.
The Isle of Man government issued a red flood warning on Monday with forecasters saying it was a "one in 15-year event".
More than 10,000 sandbags were distributed across the island to help people during the bad weather.
Beth Cannan put a cooker and fridge on breeze blocks to keep them out of the water. She said: "My elderly parents are staying in a hotel until we can get the house dry for them."
Diggers have been used to clear hundreds of tonnes of stone and silt washed on to the coastal roads.
07 Jan 2014
