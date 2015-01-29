Archaeologists in the Isle of Man have moved "Britain's oldest yacht" for the first time in 200 years.

Peggy has been moved from the Nautical Museum in Castletown.

The vessel was built between 1789 and 1793 and is thought to be the earliest surviving example of a British yacht.

An MNH spokesman said: "In terms of archaeology, Peggy is the single most important object that the Isle of Man has."

The boat was lifted by cradle and crane before being transported from the south of the island to a climate-controlled facility in Douglas.