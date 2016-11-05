Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calf of Man: The island trying to eradicate rats
Rats have destroyed a colony of tens of thousands of ground-nesting birds on a tiny island in the Irish Sea.
Now wildlife experts are trying to rid the Calf of Man of the rodents.
And they've got an ingenious plan to encourage birds like puffins back.
Located off the southern tip of the Isle of Man, the island has been a bird observatory since 1959.
-
05 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-isle-of-man-37864097/calf-of-man-the-island-trying-to-eradicate-ratsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window