Passenger ferry crashes into pier
Isle of Man ferry crash forces cancellation of UK services

A ferry crashed into a pier on the Isle of Man as the captain tried to dock in strong winds.

Services from Douglas to the UK have been disrupted after the Ben-my-Chree, which sailed from Heysham, Lancashire, struck the pier on Sunday.

The Isle of Man Steam-Packet Company confirmed no passengers or crew were injured.

Footage courtesy of Jason Cheetham.

  • 13 Feb 2017