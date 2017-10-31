Media player
Hop-tu-Naa: The Isle of Man's oldest unbroken tradition
As the rest of the British Isles prepares to celebrate Halloween on 31 October, many Isle of Man residents will instead celebrate Hop-tu-Naa.
It is believed to be the oldest unbroken tradition in the Isle of Man.
One of the key features is the turnip lantern which is hollowed out and decorated like a pumpkin.
Demonstration by Sue Wooley courtesy of Culture Vannin.
31 Oct 2017
