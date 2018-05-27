Motor racing fans help ducks across TT route

Video

The TT motorsport event in the Isle of Man draws thousands of fans every summer enthralled by high-speed racing.

So these fans, who were riding on the route before the event started on Saturday, were in for a surprise as they spotted ducklings waddling across the road.

Paul Castle said he and his friends stopped traffic at Quarry Bends to usher the creatures to safety before heading on with their own journey.

"It's now known as 'Quacker' Bends," he said.

Footage courtesy of Paul Castle