Children film basking sharks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Children film basking sharks off the Isle of Man

Two children who were swimming off the coast of the Isle of Man were in for a surprise when they spotted a basking shark pass close by.

One of the largest sharks in the world's temperate oceans, basking sharks are actually harmless despite a jaw that is a metre wide and a superficial similarity to the fearsome great white shark.

They often gather off the Isle of Man during summer months.

  • 02 Jun 2018