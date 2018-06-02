Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children film basking sharks off the Isle of Man
Two children who were swimming off the coast of the Isle of Man were in for a surprise when they spotted a basking shark pass close by.
One of the largest sharks in the world's temperate oceans, basking sharks are actually harmless despite a jaw that is a metre wide and a superficial similarity to the fearsome great white shark.
They often gather off the Isle of Man during summer months.
-
02 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-isle-of-man-44341739/children-film-basking-sharks-off-the-isle-of-manRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window