Up to 1,000 motorbike riders on the Isle of Man have paid tribute to Manx TT star Dan Kneen.

Kneen, 30, died from "multiple injuries" in a crash on the Mountain Course on 30 May during Superbike qualifying.

The riders did a lap of the TT course in tribute to Mr Kneen. They described him as an "inspiration".

