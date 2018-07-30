Media player
Red Arrows' flight over the Isle of Man captured on film
A Red Arrows' flight above the Isle of Man has been captured on film from the back seat of one of the jets.
Sgt Will Allen, leader of a team of support engineers travelling with the RAF aerobatic display pilots, captured the view of the south coast of the island, as well as Morecambe Bay.
-
30 Jul 2018
