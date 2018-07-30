Red Arrows flying over Isle of Man
Video

Red Arrows' flight over the Isle of Man captured on film

A Red Arrows' flight above the Isle of Man has been captured on film from the back seat of one of the jets.

Sgt Will Allen, leader of a team of support engineers travelling with the RAF aerobatic display pilots, captured the view of the south coast of the island, as well as Morecambe Bay.

